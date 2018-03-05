2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Projecting upside for Breakouts 2.0

Earlier this year I gave you my favorite breakouts under the age of 25, and not a lot has changed since then. In fact, you're going to see some of those same names below. Names like Andrew Benintendi, Byron Buxton, Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers. These are the future stars of baseball, and it feels disingenuous to put together a breakout list without them.

So how do we make this different? If we're already talking about the future, let's talk about guys who could break out to become first-round picks in 2019.

Upside: .290/.380/.550 with 35 home runs and 110 RBI. Wait, Gary Sanchez could be even better? Absolutely. Those are close to first-round numbers without the bonus of playing at the worst position in Fantasy. A slight improvement in plate discipline plus a little better batted-ball luck behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton could make Sanchez one of the best in baseball in terms of RBI per game. Upside: .320/.385/.530 with 30 home runs, 115 runs and 90 RBI. This may seem strange since I have Seager ranked lower than most in the industry (especially in Roto). But it's not because he lacks upside. Seager needs to hit the ball in the air more often to reach his power upside, but last year's hard-contact rate of 44 percent will certainly help. Upside: .310/.370/.520 with 28 home runs, 115 runs and 20 steals. Bregman doesn't hit the ball as hard as Seager, but he hits it in the air a lot more often. He also runs more often, which is huge in Roto. There is some concern that his ADP has ballooned out of control, but as long as he isn't being drafted in the first two rounds, he has room to earn a profit for you. Upside: .310/.380/.480 with 25 home runs, 105 runs, 100 RBI and 25 stolen bases. Benintendi has the upside of a true five-category contributor, and I may even be a little low on his run production upside if this Red Sox lineup reaches its potential. His K rate was a very solid 17 percent last year, but that's still considerably higher than what he showed in the minor leagues. Upside: .270/.400/.580 with 45 home runs and 110 RBI. So I'm not buying the idea that Hoskins could match last year's home run rate over a full season, mostly because no one maintains a 31 percent HR/FB rate. But if he comes anywhere close in a much improved lineup, he's going to be a Fantasy star. What helps Hoskins the most is that he doesn't have the huge strikeout numbers that generally come with his level of power.

Not everyone has the upside to be a first-round pick, but that doesn't mean they don't have huge upside. Here are six more hitters who could break out in a big way.