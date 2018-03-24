2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Ranking Tiers 3.0

How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution of talent at relief pitcher.

Not much has changed from Version 2.0 apart from some reordering in The Next-Best Things, the monstrous third tier from which most everyone will be drafting at least one closer. Differentiating yourself at this position is always a challenge and not always worth it given how often the only role that really matters in Fantasy changes hands.

And because of that high turnover rate, I've included an additional tier, The Next in Line, to highlight prospective closers and elite setup men who may be worth drafting in your league. Some of The Last Resorts are at risk of being replaced before even opening day. I've picked who I believe to be the front-runner for the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Angels, Rangers and White Sox, but it's only an educated guess.

That's the danger of waiting too long at a position where I'm normally inclined to wait.

The Elite: Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel, Aroldis Chapman
The Near-Elite: Corey Knebel
The Next-Best Things: Ken Giles, Roberto Osuna, Sean Doolittle, Felipe Rivero, Brandon Morrow, Raisel Iglesias, Edwin Diaz, Cody Allen, Wade Davis, Alex Colome, Brad Hand
The Fallback Options: Mark Melancon, Jeurys Familia, Greg Holland, Hector Neris
The Last Resorts: Arodys Vizcaino, Kelvin Herrera, Shane Greene, Blake Treinen, Fernando Rodney, Brad Brach, Luke Gregerson, Archie Bradley, Blake Parker, Brad Ziegler, Alex Claudio, Joakim Soria
The Next in Line: A.J. Minter, Josh Hader, Andrew Miller, Dellin Betances, Keone Kela, Brad Boxberger, Zach Britton, Cam Bedrosian, Dominic Leone, Nate Jones

