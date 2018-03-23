2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Ranking Tiers 3.0, with Scott Kingery added

We've had some players rise up the rankings during the spring at second base. How does the position look heading into Opening Day?

Ian Happ keeps moving up, to the point I'm almost as excited about him as fellow sophomore Ozzie Albies. Meanwhile, Daniel Murphy's slow recovery from offseason knee surgery has dropped him out of The Near-Elite.

From the beginning, I've viewed second base as a middle-heavy position, but those two developments make it even more so. Yeah, Jose Altuve and Jose Ramirez will each give you a nice advantage over your competition if you're in a position to draft them, but if not, you can afford to wait a while without falling too far behind.

Of course, in categories leagues, I find Whit Merrifield's steals potential to be too attractive to miss at the point he normally goes. Tiers help more with positional scarcity than statistical scarcity.

The Super Elite: Jose Altuve
The Elite: Jose Ramirez, Brian Dozier
The Near-Elite: Dee Gordon^, Jonathan Schoop, Whit Merrifield
The Next-Best Things: Daniel Murphy, Robinson Cano, Chris Taylor, Ozzie Albies, Rougned Odor, DJ LeMahieu, Ian Happ, Eduardo Nunez^
The Fallback Options: Marwin Gonzalez, Scooter Gennett, Yoan Moncada, Scott KingeryIan Kinsler, Paul DeJong^
The Last Resorts: Jason Kipnis, Javier Baez, Austin Barnes, Cesar Hernandez
The Leftovers: Neil Walker, Starlin Castro, Josh Harrison, Yangervis Solarte, Jonathan Villar, Jose Peraza, Jed Lowrie, Brandon Drury, Devon Travis, Asdrubal Cabrera, Joe Panik, Kolten Wong, Chris Owings, Jose Reyes, Dustin Pedroia, Ben Zobrist, Brandon Phillips

^:one tier lower in points leagues    

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

