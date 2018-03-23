2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Catcher Ranking Tiers 3.0
Gary Sanchez stands alone at the top, but Willson Conteras and Buster Posey aren't far behind. After that? Yeah, there's a drop-off.
The biggest change from Version 2.0 is how fond I've grown of Yasmani Grandal, moving him into a tier that makes him some small kind of priority at a decidedly bottom-heavy position. He altered his swing path to join the fly-ball revolution this offseason, and it has led to a bunch of home runs this spring.
I've also flip-flopped J.T. Realmuto and Evan Gattis because of the former's back issue. It doesn't sound like a big deal, so he hasn't changed tiers or anything. But I want Gattis more.
Part of me would like to put Gary Sanchez in one tier and everyone else in another because if I have the choice between a catcher or someone at some other position, I'm almost certainly going the other way. But if one of the next eight lingers long enough, it's a justifiable pick.
The Elite: Gary Sanchez
The Near-Elite: Buster Posey, Willson Contreras
The Next-Best Things: Salvador Perez, Evan Gattis, J.T. Realmuto
The Fallback Options: Yadier Molina, Wilson Ramos, Yasmani Grandal
The Last Resorts: Brian McCann, Jonathan Lucroy, Austin Barnes, Robinson Chirinos, Welington Castillo, Mike Zunino, James McCann, Alex Avila
The Leftovers: Russell Martin, Francisco Mejia, Matt Wieters, Chris Iannetta, Tyler Flowers, Manny Pina, Jorge Alfaro, Austin Hedges, Kurt Suzuki, Travis d'Arnaud, Christian Vazquez, Francisco Cervelli, Chance Sisco, Yan Gomes, Martin Maldonado, Jason Castro, Tucker Barnhart, Stephen Vogt
-
-
-
-
-
-
