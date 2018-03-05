2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Busts 2.0 headlined by the Arizona Diamondbacks

A humidor. A stupid humidor. I did not expect I'd be writing about a humidor. But here we go.

As you probably know, the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to use a humidor at Chase Field. As many have stated, this could be a huge deal. In the linked piece, Alan Nathan reasons that there should be a 25-50 percent reduction in home runs at Chase Field. That's a really big deal.

Paul Goldschmidt his 20 home runs at home last year. So we're talking about him possibly hitting 5-10 fewer long balls. Jake Lamb hit 16 of his 30 home runs at home. He would be largely useless in Fantasy if he hits 24 home runs.

And this is not just about home runs. The Diamondbacks finished eighth last year in runs scored, but they were second in scoring at home. You should probably expect a dip in both runs and RBI from the entire team, and most individuals.

Paul Goldschmidt is currently the No. 4 player in Fantasy Pros ADP. He could still justify that if he runs more (stolen bases often go up when offense goes down) and gets his batting average up around .310, but it's not a risk I'm willing to take. A.J. Pollock is being taken at the start of the sixth round, and that's way too early. Jake Lamb is an 11th round pick, which is at least four rounds too high. If you wanted to take a stance that you're fading the Diamondbacks lineup in Fantasy drafts, I don't think you'd miss anything.

Here are eight more busts I'm avoiding on draft day, sorted by ADP: