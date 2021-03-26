To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Of course, the approach only works if you have every position's tiers arranged for you side by side and can use a pen or highlighter to keep track of which are depleting the fastest.

Sounds like the perfect use of a printer, right? Why else would you have one in 2021?

So here: This link will take you directly to them. Click, print and let the highlighter take care of the rest.

