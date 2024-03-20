matt-mclain-cincinnati-reds-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

The Fantasy Baseball season hasn't even started and you've probably got some holes to fill in your lineup if you've already drafted. It happens every April, but it feels like we've had an especially tough spring in terms of injuries so far. Among just starting-caliber Fantasy options injured in the past week or so, we've got Eury Perez, TJ Friedl, Josh Lowe, and Gerrit Cole all expected to start the season on the IL, and it's starting to look like Matt McLain will join them after he suffered a shoulder injury Tuesday. 

In fact, it might be a lot longer than just an "opens the season on the IL" kind of injury for McLain. McLain had an MRI taken Wednesday that showed a vague, but ominous sounding, "something," per reports, and the Reds are considering their options. To be clear, Opening Day has not been ruled out yet, but surgery is also "considered an option" per one report ... which doesn't give us very much to go on!

McLain has had a lot of trouble staying healthy already this spring, with his start to spring delayed by an oblique injury that lingered from last season and kept him out of games until last week. However, he was still mostly being drafted as a top-100 pick throughout the spring, but that's definitely going to change after this latest news. I've moved him down to the 150 range of my rankings as we wait for updates on his status, and his upside could still make him worth drafting there even if he does end up having to miss time.

But if you've already drafted, you need to make alternate plans, just in case. If you had McLain slotted into a 2B, SS, or MI spot, you were probably expecting him to be a big part of your lineup in 2024, and he still may be; but there's also a real chance you don't get anything from him at all at this point. So, let's try to find some low-priced replacement options in the middle infield to consider buying low on before the season starts before we get to my preseason trade values charts for both Roto and H2H. 

You know, just in case. 

Five cheap Matt McLain replacements to consider

  1. Jackson Holliday, SS, Orioles -- If you want to aim for comparable upside to McLain, Holliday is where you should start, and you probably want to get your offers out there ASP; if the Orioles announce he's made the roster, the cost for acquiring him is going to go up considerably. As it is, his ADP over the past three days in NFCB drafts is just 160.5, which is a reasonable price to pay for the No. 1 prospect in baseball. Holliday may not have a ton of power right away, but his elite plate discipline should give him a decent floor, and there's five-category upside here. 
  2. Jonathan India, 2B, Reds -- You can also look for India's teammate, who has gone from having significant playing time concerns to potentially playing every day at second base if McLain is out; if McLain is fine, India should still play plenty between first base, third base, and the outfield. I have concerns about his lingering plantar fasciitis injury, but India's 150-game pace last season was pretty terrific: 21 homers, 18 steals, and 175 combined runs and RBI. It's not what you dreamed of from McLain, but it could be a terrific replacement. 
  3. Brandon Lowe, 2B, Rays -- Lowe won't run as much as McLain would have, so if you were counting on speed from that roster spot, he might not be the best choice. But Lowe had a bounceback season in 2023, and is still averaging 34 homers, 188 runs-plus-RBI, and even eight steals per-162 games for his career. He might be the best power hitter at second base besides Mookie Betts, and nobody seems to value him that way. 
  4. Trevor Story, SS, Red Sox -- I'm expecting Story to be better than the past couple of seasons, but even if he isn't, he should be a serviceable McLain replacement. In 137 games since signing with the Red Sox, Story has provided 19 homers and 23 steals with 145 combined runs and RBI. If he improves on his .227 average in that span, he's going to be a steal. 
  5. Gavin Lux, 2B, Dodgers -- There's been a lot of consternation around Lux being moved off shortstop by the Dodgers, but you could actually view it as a positive thing for his Fantasy value: The Dodgers are willing to move Betts to shortstop to keep Lux's bat in the lineup. He hasn't done much in the majors since being a top prospect, but Lux apparently saw a significant increase in bat speed last offseason before a season-ending ACL tear, and he has five-category upside for what might be a basement-level price if you try to trade for him. He's the longest shot here -- I actually feel very good about the other four being starting-caliber options -- but there's some upside here if you don't have many trade candidates to shop with. 

