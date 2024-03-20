The Fantasy Baseball season hasn't even started and you've probably got some holes to fill in your lineup if you've already drafted. It happens every April, but it feels like we've had an especially tough spring in terms of injuries so far. Among just starting-caliber Fantasy options injured in the past week or so, we've got Eury Perez, TJ Friedl, Josh Lowe, and Gerrit Cole all expected to start the season on the IL, and it's starting to look like Matt McLain will join them after he suffered a shoulder injury Tuesday.
In fact, it might be a lot longer than just an "opens the season on the IL" kind of injury for McLain. McLain had an MRI taken Wednesday that showed a vague, but ominous sounding, "something," per reports, and the Reds are considering their options. To be clear, Opening Day has not been ruled out yet, but surgery is also "considered an option" per one report ... which doesn't give us very much to go on!
McLain has had a lot of trouble staying healthy already this spring, with his start to spring delayed by an oblique injury that lingered from last season and kept him out of games until last week. However, he was still mostly being drafted as a top-100 pick throughout the spring, but that's definitely going to change after this latest news. I've moved him down to the 150 range of my rankings as we wait for updates on his status, and his upside could still make him worth drafting there even if he does end up having to miss time.
But if you've already drafted, you need to make alternate plans, just in case. If you had McLain slotted into a 2B, SS, or MI spot, you were probably expecting him to be a big part of your lineup in 2024, and he still may be; but there's also a real chance you don't get anything from him at all at this point. So, let's try to find some low-priced replacement options in the middle infield to consider buying low on before the season starts before we get to my preseason trade values charts for both Roto and H2H.
You know, just in case.
Five cheap Matt McLain replacements to consider
- Jackson Holliday, SS, Orioles -- If you want to aim for comparable upside to McLain, Holliday is where you should start, and you probably want to get your offers out there ASP; if the Orioles announce he's made the roster, the cost for acquiring him is going to go up considerably. As it is, his ADP over the past three days in NFCB drafts is just 160.5, which is a reasonable price to pay for the No. 1 prospect in baseball. Holliday may not have a ton of power right away, but his elite plate discipline should give him a decent floor, and there's five-category upside here.
- Jonathan India, 2B, Reds -- You can also look for India's teammate, who has gone from having significant playing time concerns to potentially playing every day at second base if McLain is out; if McLain is fine, India should still play plenty between first base, third base, and the outfield. I have concerns about his lingering plantar fasciitis injury, but India's 150-game pace last season was pretty terrific: 21 homers, 18 steals, and 175 combined runs and RBI. It's not what you dreamed of from McLain, but it could be a terrific replacement.
- Brandon Lowe, 2B, Rays -- Lowe won't run as much as McLain would have, so if you were counting on speed from that roster spot, he might not be the best choice. But Lowe had a bounceback season in 2023, and is still averaging 34 homers, 188 runs-plus-RBI, and even eight steals per-162 games for his career. He might be the best power hitter at second base besides Mookie Betts, and nobody seems to value him that way.
- Trevor Story, SS, Red Sox -- I'm expecting Story to be better than the past couple of seasons, but even if he isn't, he should be a serviceable McLain replacement. In 137 games since signing with the Red Sox, Story has provided 19 homers and 23 steals with 145 combined runs and RBI. If he improves on his .227 average in that span, he's going to be a steal.
- Gavin Lux, 2B, Dodgers -- There's been a lot of consternation around Lux being moved off shortstop by the Dodgers, but you could actually view it as a positive thing for his Fantasy value: The Dodgers are willing to move Betts to shortstop to keep Lux's bat in the lineup. He hasn't done much in the majors since being a top prospect, but Lux apparently saw a significant increase in bat speed last offseason before a season-ending ACL tear, and he has five-category upside for what might be a basement-level price if you try to trade for him. He's the longest shot here -- I actually feel very good about the other four being starting-caliber options -- but there's some upside here if you don't have many trade candidates to shop with.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|53
|OF
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|43
|3B-DH
|3
|Juan Soto
|43
|OF
|4
|Kyle Tucker
|43
|OF
|5
|Mookie Betts
|43
|2B-OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|43
|OF
|7
|Aaron Judge
|43
|DH-OF
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|43
|1B
|9
|Yordan Alvarez
|43
|DH-OF
|10
|Fernando Tatis
|43
|OF
|11
|Spencer Strider
|43
|SP
|12
|Julio Rodriguez
|37
|OF
|13
|Bobby Witt
|36
|SS
|14
|Shohei Ohtani
|36
|DH-SP
|15
|Corey Seager
|35
|SS
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|35
|SP
|17
|Bryce Harper
|35
|1B-DH
|18
|Matt Olson
|35
|1B
|19
|Pete Alonso
|28
|1B
|20
|Trea Turner
|25
|SS
|21
|Marcus Semien
|25
|2B
|22
|Tarik Skubal
|24
|SP
|23
|Aaron Nola
|24
|SP
|24
|Zac Gallen
|24
|SP
|25
|George Kirby
|24
|SP
|26
|Austin Riley
|24
|3B
|27
|Ozzie Albies
|24
|2B
|28
|Vladimir Guerrero
|24
|1B-DH
|29
|Francisco Lindor
|24
|SS
|30
|Jose Altuve
|24
|2B
|31
|Rafael Devers
|24
|3B
|32
|Kevin Gausman
|24
|SP
|33
|Pablo Lopez
|24
|SP
|34
|Framber Valdez
|24
|SP
|35
|Luis Castillo
|24
|SP
|36
|Gunnar Henderson
|24
|3B-SS
|37
|Zack Wheeler
|24
|SP
|38
|Bo Bichette
|23
|SS
|39
|C.J. Abrams
|21
|SS
|40
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|41
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|42
|Elly De La Cruz
|21
|3B-SS
|43
|Alex Bregman
|21
|3B
|44
|Randy Arozarena
|19
|OF
|45
|Adolis Garcia
|19
|OF
|46
|Mike Trout
|19
|OF
|47
|Zach Eflin
|19
|SP
|48
|Christian Yelich
|19
|DH-OF
|49
|Tyler Glasnow
|19
|SP
|50
|Luis Robert
|19
|OF
|51
|Nico Hoerner
|19
|2B-SS
|52
|Michael Harris
|19
|OF
|53
|Cole Ragans
|19
|RP-SP
|54
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|19
|SP
|55
|Cody Bellinger
|18
|1B-OF
|56
|Royce Lewis
|18
|3B
|57
|Oneil Cruz
|18
|SS
|58
|Manny Machado
|18
|3B-DH
|59
|Kyle Schwarber
|18
|DH-OF
|60
|Nolan Jones
|17
|OF
|61
|Max Fried
|16
|SP
|62
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|63
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|64
|Paul Goldschmidt
|15
|1B-DH
|65
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|66
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|67
|Grayson Rodriguez
|15
|SP
|68
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|69
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF
|70
|Jazz Chisholm
|15
|OF
|71
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|72
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|73
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|74
|Nolan Arenado
|15
|3B
|75
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|76
|Max Muncy
|15
|3B
|77
|Joe Musgrove
|15
|SP
|78
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|79
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|80
|Bobby Miller
|15
|SP
|81
|Xander Bogaerts
|15
|SS
|82
|Nick Castellanos
|15
|OF
|83
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B
|84
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|85
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF
|86
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|87
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF
|88
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|89
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF
|90
|Ketel Marte
|15
|2B
|91
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|92
|Ha-seong Kim
|14
|2B-3B-SS
|93
|Andres Gimenez
|14
|2B
|94
|Luis Arraez
|14
|2B
|95
|Chris Bassitt
|14
|SP
|96
|Ian Happ
|14
|OF
|97
|Josh Naylor
|14
|1B-DH
|98
|Raisel Iglesias
|14
|RP
|99
|Jose Berrios
|14
|SP
|100
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|14
|1B
|101
|Gleyber Torres
|14
|2B
|102
|Spencer Torkelson
|14
|1B
|103
|Bryson Stott
|14
|2B
|104
|Sonny Gray
|14
|SP
|105
|Camilo Doval
|14
|RP
|106
|Anthony Santander
|14
|DH-OF
|107
|Yainer Diaz
|14
|C-DH
|108
|Evan Carter
|14
|OF
|109
|George Springer
|14
|DH-OF
|110
|Josh Jung
|14
|3B
|111
|David Bednar
|13
|RP
|112
|Bailey Ober
|13
|SP
|113
|Paul Sewald
|13
|RP
|114
|Shane Bieber
|13
|SP
|115
|Chris Sale
|13
|SP
|116
|Dansby Swanson
|13
|SS
|117
|Jordan Walker
|13
|OF
|118
|Hunter Greene
|13
|SP
|119
|Alexis Diaz
|13
|RP
|120
|Jordan Romano
|13
|RP
|121
|Marcell Ozuna
|12
|DH
|122
|Ryan Helsley
|12
|RP
|123
|Carlos Rodon
|12
|SP
|124
|Thairo Estrada
|12
|2B-SS
|125
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|12
|3B
|126
|Spencer Steer
|12
|1B-3B-OF
|127
|Jackson Chourio
|12
|OF
|128
|Merrill Kelly
|12
|SP
|129
|Andres Munoz
|12
|RP
|130
|Teoscar Hernandez
|11
|DH-OF
|131
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|11
|1B-DH
|132
|Joe Ryan
|10
|SP
|133
|Zack Gelof
|10
|2B
|134
|Pete Fairbanks
|9
|RP
|135
|Jhoan Duran
|9
|RP
|136
|Alec Bohm
|8
|1B-3B
|137
|Joshua Lowe
|8
|DH-OF
|138
|Walker Buehler
|8
|SP
|139
|Gavin Williams
|8
|SP
|140
|Kodai Senga
|8
|SP
|141
|Jorge Soler
|8
|DH-OF
|142
|Clay Holmes
|8
|RP
|143
|Jarren Duran
|8
|OF
|144
|Mitch Keller
|8
|SP
|145
|Evan Phillips
|8
|RP
|146
|Gerrit Cole
|8
|SP
|147
|Steven Kwan
|8
|OF
|148
|Salvador Perez
|7
|1B-C-DH
|149
|Tanner Scott
|7
|RP
|150
|Jordan Montgomery
|7
|SP
|151
|Masataka Yoshida
|7
|DH-OF
|152
|Cal Raleigh
|7
|C
|153
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|154
|Francisco Alvarez
|6
|C
|155
|Michael King
|6
|RP-SP
|156
|Adbert Alzolay
|6
|RP
|157
|Sean Murphy
|6
|C
|158
|Willson Contreras
|6
|C-DH
|159
|Brandon Nimmo
|6
|OF
|160
|Jake Burger
|6
|3B-DH
|161
|Matt McLain
|5
|2B-SS
|162
|Isaac Paredes
|5
|1B-3B
|163
|Shota Imanaga
|5
|SP
|164
|Kenley Jansen
|5
|RP
|165
|Bo Naylor
|5
|C
|166
|Yu Darvish
|5
|SP
|167
|Logan O'Hoppe
|5
|C
|168
|Rhys Hoskins
|5
|1B
|169
|Henry Davis
|5
|OF
|170
|Mitch Garver
|5
|C-DH
|171
|Gabriel Moreno
|5
|C
|172
|Craig Kimbrel
|5
|RP
|173
|Cristian Javier
|5
|SP
|174
|Keibert Ruiz
|5
|C
|175
|Bryce Miller
|5
|SP
|176
|Willy Adames
|5
|SS
|177
|Hunter Brown
|5
|SP
|178
|Nick Pivetta
|5
|RP-SP
|179
|Chas McCormick
|4
|OF
|180
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|181
|Byron Buxton
|4
|DH
|182
|Trevor Story
|4
|SS
|183
|James Outman
|4
|OF
|184
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|4
|SP
|185
|Anthony Volpe
|4
|SS
|186
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4
|SP
|187
|Jackson Holliday
|4
|SS
|188
|Joel Payamps
|3
|RP
|189
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|190
|Ryan McMahon
|3
|2B-3B
|191
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|RP
|192
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|193
|Alex Lange
|3
|RP
|194
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|195
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|196
|Jose Leclerc
|3
|RP
|197
|Aaron Civale
|3
|SP
|198
|Charlie Morton
|3
|SP
|199
|J.D. Martinez
|3
|DH
|200
|Jonathan India
|3
|2B
|201
|Jeremy Pena
|3
|SS
|202
|Ryan Mountcastle
|3
|1B-DH
|203
|Gavin Stone
|3
|SP
|204
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|SS
|205
|Jung-Hoo Lee
|3
|OF
|206
|Taylor Ward
|3
|OF
|207
|Luis Severino
|3
|SP
|208
|Maikel Garcia
|3
|3B
|209
|A.J. Puk
|3
|RP
|210
|Jose Alvarado
|3
|RP
|211
|Max Scherzer
|3
|SP
|212
|Andrew Vaughn
|3
|1B
|213
|Bryan Woo
|3
|SP
|214
|J.P. Crawford
|3
|SS
|215
|Tommy Edman
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|216
|Jonah Heim
|3
|C
|217
|Brandon Lowe
|3
|2B
|218
|Kerry Carpenter
|3
|DH-OF
|219
|Edouard Julien
|3
|2B-DH
|220
|Justin Turner
|3
|1B-DH
|221
|Josh Bell
|3
|1B-DH
|222
|Reid Detmers
|3
|SP
|223
|Yusei Kikuchi
|3
|SP
|224
|Jeimer Candelario
|3
|1B-3B
|225
|Christopher Morel
|3
|DH-OF
|226
|Daulton Varsho
|3
|OF
|227
|Ezequiel Tovar
|3
|SS
|228
|Eloy Jimenez
|3
|DH
|229
|Nolan Gorman
|3
|2B-DH
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|55
|OF
|2
|Julio Rodriguez
|42
|OF
|3
|Bobby Witt
|41
|SS
|4
|Corbin Carroll
|38
|OF
|5
|Fernando Tatis
|38
|OF
|6
|Mookie Betts
|38
|2B-OF
|7
|Juan Soto
|34
|OF
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|OF
|9
|Spencer Strider
|34
|SP
|10
|Freddie Freeman
|34
|1B
|11
|Aaron Judge
|33
|DH-OF
|12
|Shohei Ohtani
|33
|DH-SP
|13
|Jose Ramirez
|33
|3B-DH
|14
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|15
|Trea Turner
|33
|SS
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|30
|SP
|17
|Matt Olson
|30
|1B
|18
|Austin Riley
|29
|3B
|19
|Bryce Harper
|29
|1B-DH
|20
|Rafael Devers
|28
|3B
|21
|Pete Alonso
|28
|1B
|22
|Francisco Lindor
|27
|SS
|23
|Marcus Semien
|26
|2B
|24
|Ozzie Albies
|26
|2B
|25
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|26
|Vladimir Guerrero
|25
|1B-DH
|27
|Gunnar Henderson
|24
|3B-SS
|28
|Bo Bichette
|23
|SS
|29
|Luis Castillo
|23
|SP
|30
|Luis Robert
|23
|OF
|31
|Elly De La Cruz
|23
|3B-SS
|32
|Pablo Lopez
|23
|SP
|33
|Michael Harris
|23
|OF
|34
|Jose Altuve
|23
|2B
|35
|Corey Seager
|23
|SS
|36
|Randy Arozarena
|22
|OF
|37
|Aaron Nola
|21
|SP
|38
|Tarik Skubal
|21
|SP
|39
|Tyler Glasnow
|21
|SP
|40
|Zac Gallen
|21
|SP
|41
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|21
|SP
|42
|Kevin Gausman
|21
|SP
|43
|Adolis Garcia
|21
|OF
|44
|Framber Valdez
|21
|SP
|45
|Nico Hoerner
|20
|2B-SS
|46
|C.J. Abrams
|20
|SS
|47
|George Kirby
|20
|SP
|48
|Max Fried
|20
|SP
|49
|Logan Gilbert
|20
|SP
|50
|Logan Webb
|20
|SP
|51
|Royce Lewis
|19
|3B
|52
|Jazz Chisholm
|18
|OF
|53
|Mike Trout
|18
|OF
|54
|Nolan Jones
|18
|OF
|55
|Kyle Schwarber
|18
|DH-OF
|56
|Christian Yelich
|18
|DH-OF
|57
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|58
|Josh Jung
|15
|3B
|59
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|60
|Manny Machado
|15
|3B-DH
|61
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|62
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|63
|Xander Bogaerts
|15
|SS
|64
|Jackson Chourio
|15
|OF
|65
|Joshua Lowe
|15
|DH-OF
|66
|Nolan Arenado
|15
|3B
|67
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|68
|David Bednar
|15
|RP
|69
|Bryson Stott
|15
|2B
|70
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|71
|Gleyber Torres
|15
|2B
|72
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|73
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|74
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF
|75
|Paul Sewald
|15
|RP
|76
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|77
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|78
|Grayson Rodriguez
|15
|SP
|79
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|80
|Cole Ragans
|15
|RP-SP
|81
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|82
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|83
|Ketel Marte
|15
|2B
|84
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|SS
|85
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|86
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|87
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|88
|Andres Gimenez
|15
|2B
|89
|Bobby Miller
|15
|SP
|90
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|91
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-OF
|92
|Spencer Torkelson
|15
|1B
|93
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF
|94
|Ha-seong Kim
|15
|2B-3B-SS
|95
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|96
|Nick Castellanos
|15
|OF
|97
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|98
|Camilo Doval
|15
|RP
|99
|Paul Goldschmidt
|15
|1B-DH
|100
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF
|101
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|102
|Jordan Walker
|15
|OF
|103
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|104
|Joe Musgrove
|15
|SP
|105
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|106
|Zach Eflin
|15
|SP
|107
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B
|108
|Dansby Swanson
|15
|SS
|109
|Wyatt Langford
|14
|OF
|110
|Evan Carter
|14
|OF
|111
|Jordan Romano
|14
|RP
|112
|Alexis Diaz
|14
|RP
|113
|Teoscar Hernandez
|13
|DH-OF
|114
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|13
|1B
|115
|Hunter Greene
|13
|SP
|116
|Pete Fairbanks
|13
|RP
|117
|Chris Sale
|13
|SP
|118
|Evan Phillips
|13
|RP
|119
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|120
|Jhoan Duran
|13
|RP
|121
|Clay Holmes
|13
|RP
|122
|Cal Raleigh
|13
|C
|123
|Spencer Steer
|13
|1B-3B-OF
|124
|Luis Arraez
|13
|2B
|125
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|12
|1B-DH
|126
|Zack Gelof
|12
|2B
|127
|Marcell Ozuna
|11
|DH
|128
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|129
|Ian Happ
|9
|OF
|130
|Esteury Ruiz
|9
|OF
|131
|Thairo Estrada
|8
|2B-SS
|132
|Sean Murphy
|8
|C
|133
|Mitch Garver
|8
|C-DH
|134
|Jackson Holliday
|8
|SS
|135
|Francisco Alvarez
|8
|C
|136
|Chris Bassitt
|8
|SP
|137
|Tanner Scott
|8
|RP
|138
|Carlos Rodon
|8
|SP
|139
|Willson Contreras
|8
|C-DH
|140
|Sonny Gray
|7
|SP
|141
|Keibert Ruiz
|7
|C
|142
|Trevor Story
|7
|SS
|143
|Gerrit Cole
|7
|SP
|144
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B
|145
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B
|146
|Jake Burger
|7
|3B-DH
|147
|Joe Ryan
|7
|SP
|148
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|149
|Jonah Heim
|7
|C
|150
|Craig Kimbrel
|7
|RP
|151
|Gabriel Moreno
|7
|C
|152
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|153
|Jarren Duran
|7
|OF
|154
|Alec Bohm
|7
|1B-3B
|155
|Matt McLain
|7
|2B-SS
|156
|Merrill Kelly
|7
|SP
|157
|Jorge Soler
|7
|DH-OF
|158
|Salvador Perez
|7
|1B-C-DH
|159
|Max Muncy
|7
|3B
|160
|Willy Adames
|7
|SS
|161
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|7
|3B
|162
|Bailey Ober
|7
|SP
|163
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|164
|Adbert Alzolay
|7
|RP
|165
|Walker Buehler
|7
|SP
|166
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|167
|Steven Kwan
|6
|OF
|168
|Masataka Yoshida
|6
|DH-OF
|169
|Shane Bieber
|6
|SP
|170
|Jose Berrios
|6
|SP
|171
|Bryan Woo
|6
|SP
|172
|Chas McCormick
|6
|OF
|173
|Cedric Mullins
|6
|OF
|174
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|6
|SP
|175
|Shota Imanaga
|6
|SP
|176
|Brandon Nimmo
|6
|OF
|177
|Mitch Keller
|6
|SP
|178
|Christopher Morel
|5
|DH-OF
|179
|Nolan Gorman
|5
|2B-DH
|180
|Eloy Jimenez
|5
|DH
|181
|Lane Thomas
|5
|OF
|182
|Byron Buxton
|5
|DH
|183
|Bo Naylor
|5
|C
|184
|Yu Darvish
|5
|SP
|185
|Gavin Williams
|5
|SP
|186
|Jordan Montgomery
|5
|SP
|187
|Michael King
|5
|RP-SP
|188
|Daulton Varsho
|5
|OF
|189
|Jose Alvarado
|4
|RP
|190
|Bryce Miller
|4
|SP
|191
|Cristian Javier
|4
|SP
|192
|Jung-Hoo Lee
|4
|OF
|193
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|194
|Taylor Ward
|4
|OF
|195
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4
|SP
|196
|James Outman
|4
|OF
|197
|Hunter Brown
|4
|SP
|198
|Colt Keith
|3
|3B
|199
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|200
|Brandon Drury
|3
|1B-2B
|201
|Aaron Civale
|3
|SP
|202
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|203
|Nick Pivetta
|3
|RP-SP
|204
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|205
|Joel Payamps
|3
|RP
|206
|Luis Campusano
|3
|C
|207
|Alex Lange
|3
|RP
|208
|Tommy Edman
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|209
|Anthony Rizzo
|3
|1B
|210
|Ezequiel Tovar
|3
|SS
|211
|Jeimer Candelario
|3
|1B-3B
|212
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|213
|Jose Leclerc
|3
|RP
|214
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|215
|Ryan McMahon
|3
|2B-3B
|216
|Henry Davis
|3
|OF
|217
|Starling Marte
|3
|OF
|218
|Lourdes Gurriel
|3
|DH-OF
|219
|Ryan Mountcastle
|3
|1B-DH
|220
|Lars Nootbaar
|3
|OF
|221
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|SS
|222
|Max Scherzer
|2
|SP
|223
|Justin Turner
|2
|1B-DH
|224
|Andrew Vaughn
|2
|1B
|225
|A.J. Puk
|2
|RP
|226
|Max Kepler
|2
|OF
|227
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|228
|Ryan Pepiot
|2
|RP
|229
|Jack Suwinski
|2
|OF
|230
|Andrew Abbott
|2
|SP
|231
|Robert Suarez
|2
|RP
|232
|Yennier Cano
|2
|RP
|233
|Jorge Polanco
|2
|2B
|234
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|235
|Reid Detmers
|2
|SP
|236
|Tyler O'Neill
|2
|OF
|237
|Nestor Cortes
|2
|SP
|238
|Jarred Kelenic
|2
|OF
|239
|Josh Bell
|2
|1B-DH
|240
|Yusei Kikuchi
|2
|SP
|241
|Braxton Garrett
|2
|SP
|242
|Luis Severino
|2
|SP
|243
|Maikel Garcia
|2
|3B
|244
|Mason Miller
|2
|SP
|245
|Danny Jansen
|2
|C
|246
|Kutter Crawford
|2
|SP
|247
|Bryan De La Cruz
|2
|OF
|248
|J.D. Martinez
|2
|DH
|249
|Luis Rengifo
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|250
|Nick Lodolo
|2
|SP
|251
|Jonathan India
|2
|2B
|252
|Kenta Maeda
|2
|SP
|253
|Kyle Bradish
|2
|SP
|254
|Kyle Finnegan
|2
|RP
|255
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C-DH
|256
|Charlie Morton
|2
|SP