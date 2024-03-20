The Fantasy Baseball season hasn't even started and you've probably got some holes to fill in your lineup if you've already drafted. It happens every April, but it feels like we've had an especially tough spring in terms of injuries so far. Among just starting-caliber Fantasy options injured in the past week or so, we've got Eury Perez, TJ Friedl, Josh Lowe, and Gerrit Cole all expected to start the season on the IL, and it's starting to look like Matt McLain will join them after he suffered a shoulder injury Tuesday.

In fact, it might be a lot longer than just an "opens the season on the IL" kind of injury for McLain. McLain had an MRI taken Wednesday that showed a vague, but ominous sounding, "something," per reports, and the Reds are considering their options. To be clear, Opening Day has not been ruled out yet, but surgery is also "considered an option" per one report ... which doesn't give us very much to go on!

McLain has had a lot of trouble staying healthy already this spring, with his start to spring delayed by an oblique injury that lingered from last season and kept him out of games until last week. However, he was still mostly being drafted as a top-100 pick throughout the spring, but that's definitely going to change after this latest news. I've moved him down to the 150 range of my rankings as we wait for updates on his status, and his upside could still make him worth drafting there even if he does end up having to miss time.

But if you've already drafted, you need to make alternate plans, just in case. If you had McLain slotted into a 2B, SS, or MI spot, you were probably expecting him to be a big part of your lineup in 2024, and he still may be; but there's also a real chance you don't get anything from him at all at this point. So, let's try to find some low-priced replacement options in the middle infield to consider buying low on before the season starts before we get to my preseason trade values charts for both Roto and H2H.

You know, just in case.

Five cheap Matt McLain replacements to consider

Jackson Holliday, SS, Orioles -- If you want to aim for comparable upside to McLain, Holliday is where you should start, and you probably want to get your offers out there ASP; if the Orioles announce he's made the roster, the cost for acquiring him is going to go up considerably. As it is, his ADP over the past three days in NFCB drafts is just 160.5, which is a reasonable price to pay for the No. 1 prospect in baseball. Holliday may not have a ton of power right away, but his elite plate discipline should give him a decent floor, and there's five-category upside here. Jonathan India, 2B, Reds -- You can also look for India's teammate, who has gone from having significant playing time concerns to potentially playing every day at second base if McLain is out; if McLain is fine, India should still play plenty between first base, third base, and the outfield. I have concerns about his lingering plantar fasciitis injury, but India's 150-game pace last season was pretty terrific: 21 homers, 18 steals, and 175 combined runs and RBI. It's not what you dreamed of from McLain, but it could be a terrific replacement. Brandon Lowe, 2B, Rays -- Lowe won't run as much as McLain would have, so if you were counting on speed from that roster spot, he might not be the best choice. But Lowe had a bounceback season in 2023, and is still averaging 34 homers, 188 runs-plus-RBI, and even eight steals per-162 games for his career. He might be the best power hitter at second base besides Mookie Betts, and nobody seems to value him that way. Trevor Story, SS, Red Sox -- I'm expecting Story to be better than the past couple of seasons, but even if he isn't, he should be a serviceable McLain replacement. In 137 games since signing with the Red Sox, Story has provided 19 homers and 23 steals with 145 combined runs and RBI. If he improves on his .227 average in that span, he's going to be a steal. Gavin Lux, 2B, Dodgers -- There's been a lot of consternation around Lux being moved off shortstop by the Dodgers, but you could actually view it as a positive thing for his Fantasy value: The Dodgers are willing to move Betts to shortstop to keep Lux's bat in the lineup. He hasn't done much in the majors since being a top prospect, but Lux apparently saw a significant increase in bat speed last offseason before a season-ending ACL tear, and he has five-category upside for what might be a basement-level price if you try to trade for him. He's the longest shot here -- I actually feel very good about the other four being starting-caliber options -- but there's some upside here if you don't have many trade candidates to shop with.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Ronald Acuna 53 OF 2 Jose Ramirez 43 3B-DH 3 Juan Soto 43 OF 4 Kyle Tucker 43 OF 5 Mookie Betts 43 2B-OF 6 Corbin Carroll 43 OF 7 Aaron Judge 43 DH-OF 8 Freddie Freeman 43 1B 9 Yordan Alvarez 43 DH-OF 10 Fernando Tatis 43 OF 11 Spencer Strider 43 SP 12 Julio Rodriguez 37 OF 13 Bobby Witt 36 SS 14 Shohei Ohtani 36 DH-SP 15 Corey Seager 35 SS 16 Corbin Burnes 35 SP 17 Bryce Harper 35 1B-DH 18 Matt Olson 35 1B 19 Pete Alonso 28 1B 20 Trea Turner 25 SS 21 Marcus Semien 25 2B 22 Tarik Skubal 24 SP 23 Aaron Nola 24 SP 24 Zac Gallen 24 SP 25 George Kirby 24 SP 26 Austin Riley 24 3B 27 Ozzie Albies 24 2B 28 Vladimir Guerrero 24 1B-DH 29 Francisco Lindor 24 SS 30 Jose Altuve 24 2B 31 Rafael Devers 24 3B 32 Kevin Gausman 24 SP 33 Pablo Lopez 24 SP 34 Framber Valdez 24 SP 35 Luis Castillo 24 SP 36 Gunnar Henderson 24 3B-SS 37 Zack Wheeler 24 SP 38 Bo Bichette 23 SS 39 C.J. Abrams 21 SS 40 Logan Webb 21 SP 41 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 42 Elly De La Cruz 21 3B-SS 43 Alex Bregman 21 3B 44 Randy Arozarena 19 OF 45 Adolis Garcia 19 OF 46 Mike Trout 19 OF 47 Zach Eflin 19 SP 48 Christian Yelich 19 DH-OF 49 Tyler Glasnow 19 SP 50 Luis Robert 19 OF 51 Nico Hoerner 19 2B-SS 52 Michael Harris 19 OF 53 Cole Ragans 19 RP-SP 54 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 19 SP 55 Cody Bellinger 18 1B-OF 56 Royce Lewis 18 3B 57 Oneil Cruz 18 SS 58 Manny Machado 18 3B-DH 59 Kyle Schwarber 18 DH-OF 60 Nolan Jones 17 OF 61 Max Fried 16 SP 62 Blake Snell 15 SP 63 J.T. Realmuto 15 C 64 Paul Goldschmidt 15 1B-DH 65 Josh Hader 15 RP 66 Will Smith 15 C 67 Grayson Rodriguez 15 SP 68 Emmanuel Clase 15 RP 69 Seiya Suzuki 15 OF 70 Jazz Chisholm 15 OF 71 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 72 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 73 Jesus Luzardo 15 SP 74 Nolan Arenado 15 3B 75 Justin Steele 15 SP 76 Max Muncy 15 3B 77 Joe Musgrove 15 SP 78 Freddy Peralta 15 SP 79 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 80 Bobby Miller 15 SP 81 Xander Bogaerts 15 SS 82 Nick Castellanos 15 OF 83 Yandy Diaz 15 1B 84 Dylan Cease 15 SP 85 Bryan Reynolds 15 OF 86 William Contreras 15 C-DH 87 Riley Greene 15 OF 88 Christian Walker 15 1B 89 Wyatt Langford 15 OF 90 Ketel Marte 15 2B 91 Triston Casas 15 1B 92 Ha-seong Kim 14 2B-3B-SS 93 Andres Gimenez 14 2B 94 Luis Arraez 14 2B 95 Chris Bassitt 14 SP 96 Ian Happ 14 OF 97 Josh Naylor 14 1B-DH 98 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 99 Jose Berrios 14 SP 100 Vinnie Pasquantino 14 1B 101 Gleyber Torres 14 2B 102 Spencer Torkelson 14 1B 103 Bryson Stott 14 2B 104 Sonny Gray 14 SP 105 Camilo Doval 14 RP 106 Anthony Santander 14 DH-OF 107 Yainer Diaz 14 C-DH 108 Evan Carter 14 OF 109 George Springer 14 DH-OF 110 Josh Jung 14 3B 111 David Bednar 13 RP 112 Bailey Ober 13 SP 113 Paul Sewald 13 RP 114 Shane Bieber 13 SP 115 Chris Sale 13 SP 116 Dansby Swanson 13 SS 117 Jordan Walker 13 OF 118 Hunter Greene 13 SP 119 Alexis Diaz 13 RP 120 Jordan Romano 13 RP 121 Marcell Ozuna 12 DH 122 Ryan Helsley 12 RP 123 Carlos Rodon 12 SP 124 Thairo Estrada 12 2B-SS 125 Ke'Bryan Hayes 12 3B 126 Spencer Steer 12 1B-3B-OF 127 Jackson Chourio 12 OF 128 Merrill Kelly 12 SP 129 Andres Munoz 12 RP 130 Teoscar Hernandez 11 DH-OF 131 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 11 1B-DH 132 Joe Ryan 10 SP 133 Zack Gelof 10 2B 134 Pete Fairbanks 9 RP 135 Jhoan Duran 9 RP 136 Alec Bohm 8 1B-3B 137 Joshua Lowe 8 DH-OF 138 Walker Buehler 8 SP 139 Gavin Williams 8 SP 140 Kodai Senga 8 SP 141 Jorge Soler 8 DH-OF 142 Clay Holmes 8 RP 143 Jarren Duran 8 OF 144 Mitch Keller 8 SP 145 Evan Phillips 8 RP 146 Gerrit Cole 8 SP 147 Steven Kwan 8 OF 148 Salvador Perez 7 1B-C-DH 149 Tanner Scott 7 RP 150 Jordan Montgomery 7 SP 151 Masataka Yoshida 7 DH-OF 152 Cal Raleigh 7 C 153 Justin Verlander 7 SP 154 Francisco Alvarez 6 C 155 Michael King 6 RP-SP 156 Adbert Alzolay 6 RP 157 Sean Murphy 6 C 158 Willson Contreras 6 C-DH 159 Brandon Nimmo 6 OF 160 Jake Burger 6 3B-DH 161 Matt McLain 5 2B-SS 162 Isaac Paredes 5 1B-3B 163 Shota Imanaga 5 SP 164 Kenley Jansen 5 RP 165 Bo Naylor 5 C 166 Yu Darvish 5 SP 167 Logan O'Hoppe 5 C 168 Rhys Hoskins 5 1B 169 Henry Davis 5 OF 170 Mitch Garver 5 C-DH 171 Gabriel Moreno 5 C 172 Craig Kimbrel 5 RP 173 Cristian Javier 5 SP 174 Keibert Ruiz 5 C 175 Bryce Miller 5 SP 176 Willy Adames 5 SS 177 Hunter Brown 5 SP 178 Nick Pivetta 5 RP-SP 179 Chas McCormick 4 OF 180 Cedric Mullins 4 OF 181 Byron Buxton 4 DH 182 Trevor Story 4 SS 183 James Outman 4 OF 184 Eduardo Rodriguez 4 SP 185 Anthony Volpe 4 SS 186 Nathan Eovaldi 4 SP 187 Jackson Holliday 4 SS 188 Joel Payamps 3 RP 189 Carlos Estevez 3 RP 190 Ryan McMahon 3 2B-3B 191 Ryan Pepiot 3 RP 192 Lane Thomas 3 OF 193 Alex Lange 3 RP 194 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 195 Carlos Correa 3 SS 196 Jose Leclerc 3 RP 197 Aaron Civale 3 SP 198 Charlie Morton 3 SP 199 J.D. Martinez 3 DH 200 Jonathan India 3 2B 201 Jeremy Pena 3 SS 202 Ryan Mountcastle 3 1B-DH 203 Gavin Stone 3 SP 204 Jackson Merrill 3 SS 205 Jung-Hoo Lee 3 OF 206 Taylor Ward 3 OF 207 Luis Severino 3 SP 208 Maikel Garcia 3 3B 209 A.J. Puk 3 RP 210 Jose Alvarado 3 RP 211 Max Scherzer 3 SP 212 Andrew Vaughn 3 1B 213 Bryan Woo 3 SP 214 J.P. Crawford 3 SS 215 Tommy Edman 3 2B-OF-SS 216 Jonah Heim 3 C 217 Brandon Lowe 3 2B 218 Kerry Carpenter 3 DH-OF 219 Edouard Julien 3 2B-DH 220 Justin Turner 3 1B-DH 221 Josh Bell 3 1B-DH 222 Reid Detmers 3 SP 223 Yusei Kikuchi 3 SP 224 Jeimer Candelario 3 1B-3B 225 Christopher Morel 3 DH-OF 226 Daulton Varsho 3 OF 227 Ezequiel Tovar 3 SS 228 Eloy Jimenez 3 DH 229 Nolan Gorman 3 2B-DH

Roto Trade Values Chart