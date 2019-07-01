Ohtani is out of the lineup for Monday's game at Texas.

Ohtani started the last six games after essentially sitting out a series in a National League park and went 10-for-22 with three homers in that stretch. The Rangers have left-hander Mike Minor on the mound Monday, so the Angels decided it's a good time for an off day. Mike Trout will serve as the designated hitter while Brian Goodwin starts in center field.