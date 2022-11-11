Wells elected free agency Thursday, per the Triple-A Norfolk transaction log.
Wells was sidelined by a UCL strain for much of the season, which limited him to a total of 18.2 innings in 2022 -- 3.2 of which came in Baltimore. He has yet to prove capable of sustained success at the big-league level, so he is likely destined for a minor-league deal.
