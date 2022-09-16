Wells (elbow) was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Wells has missed most of the season due to the elbow sprain he suffered in late April. While he's now healthy, the Orioles didn't think he deserved a 40-man roster spot, but he's passed through waivers unclaimed and will remain as part of the organization.
