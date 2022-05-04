Wells (elbow) reported to the Orioles' spring facility in Sarasota, Fla. on Wednesday to begin his rehab program, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles placed Wells on the 10-day injured list last weekend with an elbow injury that was later revealed to be a Grade 1 UCL strain, and the expectation is that he'll be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks. As such, Wells is likely several weeks away from throwing, so he may be limited to conditioning work in the early stages of his stint at extended spring training.