Wells (elbow) is shifting his rehab from the FCL to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Wells struck out two in a perfect inning Tuesday with the Orioles' rookie-ball affiliate. That's enough to get him up to Double-A, where he'll likely still need multiple appearances before he might be cleared to rejoin the big-league roster.
More News
-
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Beginning rehab program in Florida•
-
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Faces extended absence•
-
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Moves up to big leagues•