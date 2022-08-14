Wells (elbow) is shifting his rehab from the FCL to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells struck out two in a perfect inning Tuesday with the Orioles' rookie-ball affiliate. That's enough to get him up to Double-A, where he'll likely still need multiple appearances before he might be cleared to rejoin the big-league roster.

