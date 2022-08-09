Wells (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Orioles' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells has been out since late April with a Grade 1 UCL strain of his left elbow, and he was initially given an 8-to-12 week recovery timeline. He's already past the long end of that estimate, and it's likely he'll need a significant number of appearances during his rehab -- potentially at multiple levels of the minors -- before he could be a factor in the Orioles' bullpen again.

