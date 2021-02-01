The Angels acquired Cobb in a trade with the Orioles on Monday, Dan Connolly and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

The exact terms of the trade remain unknown, but Baltimore is unlikely to get a major prospect in return, assuming the Angels are covering a portion of the $15 million Cobb is owed in 2021. Over his three seasons in Baltimore, Cobb didn't emerge as the frontline starter the Orioles had hoped they were getting after inking him to a four-year, $57 million deal in the 2017-18 offseason. In addition to missed extended time due to injuries, Cobb wasn't particularly effective when he was healthy enough to pitch, submitting a 5.10 ERA (5.22 FIP), 1.42 WHIP and 6.1 K/9 in 41 starts. With his new organization, the 33-year-old right-hander won't be assured a rotation spot, as the Angels already have Dylan Bundy, Shohei Ohtani, Andrew Heaney, Griffin Canning and Jose Quintana on hand as starting candidates.