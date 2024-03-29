Cobb (hip) threw five innings in a minor-league game Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how many starts the Giants want Cobb to make while he's on a rehab assignment, but the fact he's already built up to five innings suggests he may be able to make his regular-season debut sooner than initially thought. The 36-year-old righty will be eligible to come off the injured list April 9.