Cobb (hip) continued his rehab process, throwing a bullpen session in Arizona on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cobb made a rehab start Thursday and then followed it up with another throwing session a few days later. The right-hander is eligible to be activated from the 15-day injured list April 9 and although that date is right around the corner, Cobb appears to be progressing ahead of schedule.