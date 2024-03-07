Rendon (groin) said that he's showing improvement and may be able to face live pitching in batting practice Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Even if the Angels elect to hold Rendon out of live batting practice Thursday, the veteran third baseman is optimistic that he'll rejoin the Cactus League lineup "soon." He clarified that the groin discomfort he's experiencing is more along the lines of soreness rather than a strain, adding that he's proceeding cautiously just to prevent the issue from worsening and becoming something that plagues him all season.