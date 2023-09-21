Drury went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in an 8-3 win against the Rays on Wednesday.

Drury was responsible for the majority of Los Angeles' run production in the victory, knocking a three-run homer in the second inning and a two-run shot in the sixth. It was the third multi-homer performance of the campaign for the veteran infielder, who is up to 23 long balls and 75 RBI over 115 contests on the season. Drury had been struggling coming into Wednesday, slashing .164/.271/.377 over his first 16 contests in September.