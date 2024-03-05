Drury is slashing .125/.263/.125 with an RBI and a 2:7 BB:K through 18 Cactus League plate appearances.

Both of Drury's hits so far have been singles, and he's struck out in over one-third of his plate appearances. The slow start shouldn't be a major concern, however, given his veteran status and recent regular-season consistency. Drury is coming off back-to-back solid campaigns in which he hit a combined 54 homers and drove in a combined 170 runs. He's slated for an everyday role in the Angels' infield again this season and should be among the team's primary sources of power.