Drury went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Rangers.

Drury put the Angels ahead 3-1 in the first inning, and they never looked back. The infielder has gone 13-for-35 (.371) with three homers and 10 RBI over his last eight games. For the season, he's at a .260/.304/.486 slash line with 24 long balls, 80 RBI, 57 runs scored, 28 doubles and three triples over 121 contests. He's been one of the Angels' most consistent hitters this year while seeing steady playing time around the infield.