Drury went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.

Drury opened things up with a first inning home run and added on with a two-run shot to right center in the fifth. He finishes the 2023 campaign slashing .262/.306/.497 with 26 homers, 83 RBI, 61 runs and a 25:136 BB:K in 523 plate appearances. His home run and RBI totals trailed only Shohei Ohtani for the team lead despite him missing seven weeks with injury. Drury signed a two-year deal with the Halos before the season, although it's possible the team ships him off to a contender with rumors swirling that a rebuild might be in order.