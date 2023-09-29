Manager Phil Nevin announced Friday that Rodriguez had another setback with his right shoulder, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez was cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month, but he had surrendered four earned runs over 2.2 innings (three appearances) between Single-A Inland Empire and Triple-A Salt Lake. The 25-year-old hasn't pitched in a major-league game since 2021 due to ongoing shoulder troubles and it's unclear what the future might hold.
