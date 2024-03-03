Rodriguez (shoulder) has made three Cactus League appearances for the Diamondbacks, covering 2.1 innings while striking out one and allowing two earned runs on three hits and zero walks.

Though Rodriguez's results haven't been anything to get excited about, the 25-year-old is likely just happy to be back on the mound and seemingly facing no restrictions after a slew of injuries limited him to just 62 combined regular-season innings between the majors and minors dating back to the start of the 2018 season. Rodriguez was once a well-regarded prospect in the Angels organization, but the Angels opted to drop him from the 40-man roster in October, shortly after he experienced another setback with his surgically repaired shoulder. The Diamondbacks put in a waiver claim for him but later outrighted him to Triple-A Reno, where Rodriguez will presumably open the 2024 campaign.