Rodriguez (shoulder) scattered two hits and one walk over a scoreless inning Sunday in his rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Since beginning his rehab assignment earlier this month, Rodriguez has now made three appearances between Salt Lake and Single-A Lake Elsinore, giving up four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Predictably, Rodriguez has looked rusty while pitching in his first games since undergoing surgery in November 2021 to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder. Rodriguez may have a chance at returning to the Anaheim bullpen before the end of the season, though any activation from the 60-day injured list may hinge on him pitching effectively for the Triple-A club over the next week.