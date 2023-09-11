Rodriguez (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Low-A Inland Empire on Sunday.
Rodriguez struck out two but also yielded two runs on three hits in what was his first game appearance since 2021. The young right-hander has had a long road back from surgery to repair a torn right shoulder capsule and will hope to make a late-season return to the Angels.
