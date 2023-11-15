The Diamondbacks sent Rodriguez (shoulder) outright to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Rodriguez underwent right shoulder surgery back in November 2021, and multiple setbacks in his recovery limited him to just three minor-league rehab appearances in 2023. There have been no updates on his return timeline since his most recent setback in September, and he will now lose his 40-man roster spot to Blake Walston.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Chris Rodriguez: Goes to Diamondbacks via waivers•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Another setback with shoulder•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Makes third rehab appearance•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Throwing again•
-
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day IL•