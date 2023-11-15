Watch Now:

The Diamondbacks sent Rodriguez (shoulder) outright to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Rodriguez underwent right shoulder surgery back in November 2021, and multiple setbacks in his recovery limited him to just three minor-league rehab appearances in 2023. There have been no updates on his return timeline since his most recent setback in September, and he will now lose his 40-man roster spot to Blake Walston.

