Rodriguez was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Rodriguez last pitched in the majors for the Angels in 2021 before missing most of the last two seasons with shoulder issues. He most recently experienced a setback with his back while on a rehab assignment. While Rodriguez's current health status is unclear, he's just 25 and was an exciting young arm before injuries struck.
