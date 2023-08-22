Rodriguez (shoulder) was spotted throwing off a mound Monday at the Angels' spring training complex in Arizona, Jared Tims of TalkinHalos.com reports.

Rodriguez hasn't made an appearance in affiliated ball since 2021 after he required surgery in October of that year to repair a torn right shoulder capsule. Though the right-hander reported to spring training healthy and even faced hitters, he was placed on the IL to begin the season since the Angels wanted to give him more time to build up to a starter's workload, per MLB.com. Unfortunately for Rodriguez, he experienced a small setback in April followed by a more significant setback in May, prompting the Angels to shut him down for an extended period. He now appears to have resumed a throwing program, but Rodriguez still has multiple checkpoints to hit before the Angels will clear him to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.