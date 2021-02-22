Rodriguez is a candidate to make his big-league debut this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Though he has yet to pitch above the High-A level, Rodriguez has the type of arsenal that could make an immediate impact at the big-league level if he is able to put all the pieces together. The right-hander drew rave reviews from those who witnessed him work at the team's alternate training site last season, but he'll need to display his progress against minor-leaguers before becoming an option in the majors. Rodriguez is projected to be a front-end starter in time, though he could debut as a reliever with the big club if the need for a bullpen arm arises.