Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said Fletcher (hip) will be medically cleared to return from the 10-day injured list following his rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Salt Lake, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

With the Angels' medical team giving Fletcher the green light to rejoin the big club, it'll be up to Los Angeles' front office to decide whether to bring the 27-year-old back from the IL in advance of Monday's series opener with the Guardians. Fletcher, who has been out of the Angels lineup since April 11 with a left hip strain, went hitless with a walk over eight at-bats during his first two rehab games for Salt Lake.