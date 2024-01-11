The Angels and Canning avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.6 million contract Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Canning managed to stay relatively healthy in 2023 and contributed a 4.32 ERA and 139:36 K:BB across 127 innings of work. He'll look to build upon that this season.