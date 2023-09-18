Adell (oblique) began a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Salt Lake and went 3-for-9 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two additional runs between two games over the weekend.

Adell's pair of games at Salt Lake were his first at any level since July 8, after he was shut down for more than two months while recovering from a left oblique strain. Given his lengthy absence, Adell could end up sticking with Salt Lake through the end of its season next Sunday to regain his timing at the plate. If all goes well, Adell may then be a candidate to return from the 60-day injured list for the final week of the Angels' season.