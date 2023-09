Adell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Twins while also drawing a walk.

Adell jumped on the first pitch he saw from Sonny Gray in the top of the fourth and launched it over the wall in center field, giving the Angels their only run of the game. The right fielder also drew a free pass on the afternoon and has now walked and scored at least one run in three straight games. The home run was Adell's third of the season and the second in his last three contests.