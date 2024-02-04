Adell's standing on the Angels' outfield depth chart became more hazy when the team signed Aaron Hicks to a contract near the end of January, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Adell was already slated for a reserve role before the Hicks signing, as Taylor Ward (face), Mike Trout and Mickey Moniak are the likely starters in the outfield. Bringing in HIcks complicates Adell's role, as the newly signed veteran is expected to play across all three outfield spots and occasionally serve as the team's designated hitter. Adell is out of minor-league options, so he'll need to be on the Opening Day roster or be exposed to waivers. While the 24-year-old had another impressive season in the minors last year, slashing .274/.376/.588 with 24 homers and 57 RBI over 74 Triple-A games, he's yet to find his footing in the majors, posting a .625 OPS with a 35.4 percent strikeout rate over 619 career plate appearances.