Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Orioles.

Trout hit third in the Angels' Opening Day lineup and wasted no time parking his mark on the game by taking Corbin Burnes deep in his first at-bat. He was ultimately pulled from the game early with the Angels down big, but there is no injury issue. Trout has failed to reach 500 plate appearances in each of the last three full seasons, but he should remain an elite producer so long as he can stay on the field.