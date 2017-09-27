Angels' Parker Bridwell: Grabs ninth win Tuesday
Bridwell (9-3) was credited with the win in Tuesday's game against the White Sox. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one.
Bridwell served up two solo shots to Jose Abreu on Tuesday, but was otherwise effective in his 6.2 inning outing. He was sitting at 79 pitches when he was lifted from the game after allowing three of the first four batters of the seventh inning to reach base. The quality start moved his ERA to a solid 3.87 mark, but he has now recorded just two strikeouts over his past two starts. He lines up for a final regular season start against the Mariners on Sunday.
