Bridwell agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday.

Bridwell made 12 starts for Triple-A Salt Lake in 2019, recording a 8.12 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and a 18.4 strikeout percentage. The 28-year-old's most productive season came in 2017 with the Angels, where he posted a 3.64 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 20 starts. Bridwell will look to make a positive first impression on the Minnesota coaching staff during camp, but will likely return to the minors following spring training.

