Angels' Tommy La Stella: Out 8-10 weeks
La Stella was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right tibia. He is expected to miss 8-10 weeks.
The first-time All-Star fouled a ball off his shin Tuesday and this diagnosis is pretty much the worst-case scenario. It sounds like we won't see La Stella back in action until September, if we see him back on the field at all in 2019. Matt Thaiss was called up in a corresponding move and appears primed to take over as the starting third baseman for the Halos.
