Anderson (6-6) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over eight innings to earn the win over the Guardians on Saturday.

While Anderson gave up multiple homers for just the fourth time this year, this was one of his better starts of the year. Both long balls were solo shots, and the Angels answered with four homers of their own to support him. Anderson's win was his first since July 23. The southpaw is now at a 5.36 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 112:59 K:BB through 136 innings over 26 outings (24 starts) this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.