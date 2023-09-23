The Angels placed Anderson on the 15-day injured list Saturday with knee soreness, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Anderson already had a start postponed due to his sore knee, and now he will simply be shut down for the rest of the season as he continues to recover. No replacement starter has been named yet for Sunday's game against Minnesota. Anderson will finish the season with a 5.43 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 141 innings.