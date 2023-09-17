Anderson allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Saturday.

Anderson matched his season high with the five walks. He gave up a three-run home run to Zack Short in the second inning and an RBI single to Miguel Cabrera in the fifth, though Anderson was spared the loss when the Angels rallied to tie the game in the ninth. The southpaw is now at a 5.43 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 119:64 K:BB through 141 innings over 27 appearances (25 starts) this season. He's lined up for a road outing in Minnesota next weekend.