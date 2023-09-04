Anderson allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to Oakland. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Anderson worked through five scoreless frames before the Athletics broke things open with a four-run sixth inning. He's given up at least three earned runs in four of his last five outings, posting an 8.37 ERA during that span. His season ERA now sits at 5.55 with a 108:58 K:BB across 128 innings. Anderson's next outing is projected to be at home against the Guardians.