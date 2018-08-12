Skaggs was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a left adductor strain.

Skaggs' injury is now clear, and as a result, the Angels will send him to the DL to rest his ailing adductor. Eduardo Paredes will take his spot on the active roster for the time being. It's unclear how much time Skaggs will miss, but he will for sure miss his next start now.

