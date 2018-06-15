Astros' Charlie Morton: Kicks off series in Kansas City
Morton will start Friday's series opener against the Royals.
Morton came unglued in his previous start, walking six and hitting four batters, and enters Friday's start on his worst stretch of the season. After going 7-0 over his first 10 starts, Morton hasn't won in three outings while posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.73 WHIP. Friday's opponent, the Royals, come at a perfect time for the struggling right-hander. Kansas City ranks 28th with 3.72 runs per game and 26th with a .684 OPS.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Wild in short outing•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Dealt first loss of season•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Strikes out 10•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Beats Cleveland again•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Stays undefeated against Cleveland•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Whiffs career-high 14 in Saturday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.