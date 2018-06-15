Morton will start Friday's series opener against the Royals.

Morton came unglued in his previous start, walking six and hitting four batters, and enters Friday's start on his worst stretch of the season. After going 7-0 over his first 10 starts, Morton hasn't won in three outings while posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.73 WHIP. Friday's opponent, the Royals, come at a perfect time for the struggling right-hander. Kansas City ranks 28th with 3.72 runs per game and 26th with a .684 OPS.

