Astros' George Springer: Not activated Tuesday

Springer (quadriceps) was not activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

There was some hope that Springer would return for Tuesday's series opener, the Astros have apparently decided to give their star outfielder a little extra time to rest up. The 28-year-old was adamant that he would be ready to go for the series against the White Sox, so look for him to return Wednesday or Thursday.