Astros' Gerrit Cole: Settles for no-decision

Cole allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Wednesday.

For the fifth straight start, Cole allowed two earned runs or fewer, but for the third time during that stretch, he settled for a no-decision. In this outing, closer Roberto Osuna gave up the lead in the ninth. Cole is an underwhelming 6-5 with a 3.54 ERA, but his other numbers are sparkling. He has a 1.02 WHIP, .206 batting average against and 148 strikeouts in 96.2 innings this season. Cole will face the team that drafted him, the Pirates, in his next start at home Tuesday.

