Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes 4-for-5 with three-run shot

Altuve went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base during Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Altuve continues to live up to his lofty preseason billing with a .358/.424/.564 slash line, 15 homers, 56 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 68 runs. It's extremely rare to find that level of cross-category production, and it's even more valuable coming from a middle infielder.