Altuve went 3-for-5 with three solo home runs in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

After hitting two home runs in the series opener, Altuve collected three more long balls against the Rangers on Tuesday. The second baseman notched a homer in each of the first three innings, two off Nathan Eovaldi and one off Dane Dunning. Per MLB on FOX, Altuve became the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in the first three innings of a game, while the outing also marked Altuve's first career regular-season three-homer performance.