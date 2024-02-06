Altuve signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve's extension ensures he will remain as Houston's second baseman through the 2029 season. Altuve slashed .311/.393/.522 with 17 homers and 51 RBI across 410 plate appearances last season while stealing 14 bags. He missed a significant amount of time at the beginning of the year due to a fractured right thumb and later battled an oblique injury, but the 33-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down entering his 14th big-league campaign.