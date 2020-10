Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the Astros' 2-1 loss to the Rays in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Altuve staked Houston to an early lead with his leadoff blast of Blake Snell, but the Astros weren't able to muster much offense the rest of the way in the series opener. The second baseman endured a rough regular season, but his bat is heating up at the right time for Houston. He'll now left the yard in three consecutive postseason contests.